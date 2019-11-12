All Star Salute To Peter Green

The Green Manalishi rises again, the only question is who will play that classic Fleetwood Mac tune at an upcoming tribute concert for the bands' founder, Peter Green. Mick Fleetwood, the drummer that Green partially named the band after, will lead the house band that will be joined by Steven Tyler, David Gilmour, Billy Gibbons, Christine McVie, and the guy that gave Green his start, John Mayall.

Full story HERE

If you can't make it to the London Palladium on February 25th 2020 fear not. The whole thing will be filmed for future release.

