Did you see the last Avengers movie when they talked about "New York Groove". No? It wasn't there, but it is now in the expanded home release of Averngers: Infinity War.

Video of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR "Star-Lord vs. Drax" Deleted Scene [HD] Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista

The encounter between Star-Lord and Dax about the Ace Frehley classic has been restored and will be available on the DVD release August 14th.