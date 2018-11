The show must go on, just not all of it. Guns 'N Roses turned in one of their shortest shows in Abu Dhabi last night as the flu bug bit Axl Rose hard. He explained the 16 song show to the audience in a very frank manner, see it below.

Video of Axl Rose shortens Guns N' Roses show in Abu Dhabi due to Sickness - November 25, 2018

Either he thought that he could go longer, or he'd do anything not to travel all the way back to Abu Dhabi for a rescheduled date.