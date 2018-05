Record Store Day plays havoc with the charts. The special cassette edition of Back In Black was one of the highlights of the most recent celebration of vinyl, and in this case, recording tape. The release placed them at #152 in Billboards Hot 200.

Over 6,000 tapes were sold to those who got to the store early, or in the case of our friend Chris V, those who stood in line for 4 hours waiting to buy it.