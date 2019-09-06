"The Band" 50th Anniversary Edition

The Band, one of the most uderappreciated bands ever, had a large task in front of them 50 years ago. They had to come up with a follow up to their landmark debut "Music From Big Pink". They simply titled it "The Band" and filled it with great songs like "Up On Cripple Creek", "Rag Mama Rag", and "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down". Mission accomplished.

The special 50th anniversary edition hits stores September 27th. I will be there waiting.