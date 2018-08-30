Big Pink Ages Gracefully

Few albums are considered as influential as "Music From Big Pink" from The Band. Now it hits 50 with a bang. A special boxed set featuring remixes and bonus tracks tomorrow, August 31st. I guess an album that directly influenced artists like Elton John and Eric Clapton (Clapton was so impressed that he actually wanted to join the band but was afraid to ask) deserves the deluxe treatment, but just a listen to the original album tells you all you need to know about quality musicianship.

Video of The Band &quot;Music from Big Pink (50th Anniversary Edition)&quot; Unboxing

The vinyl edition is also pressed on pink vinyl, so the album is as pink as the house it was conceived in.