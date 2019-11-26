The Doors Bassist Passes Away

Who played bass for the Doors? That is a trivia question that you can make a lot of money on. Ray Manzerek handled much of the bass lines on his keyboard in concert, but after the first album they used Doug Lubahn of Clear Light in the studio. Sadly Doug passed away on November 20th at the age of 71.

You gotta think that more than once he wondered if he made the right choice in not joining the band.

