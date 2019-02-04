Beatles Letters = Big Bucks

Whatever they touched turned to gold, even when the Beatles were battling over who would manage their affairs. Paul wanted his future father in law to manage their buisness, and wrote a letter confirming that. A mere month later the other 3 Beatles, with John Lennon leading the way, opted to hire the nefarious Allen B Klein. Both letters can be yours for a little over a half a million dollars.

They were well on their way to their eventual break up, and this would only hasten the process.