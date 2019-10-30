Bruford On Rock Hall Induction

Bill Bruford is in my top 1% of drummers all time. Playing drums for Yes and King Crimson doesn't leave you a lot of time for posing or riding rollercoasters. That's why when he was talking about the induction of Yes to the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame I was inclined to read all about it. Now you can too.

Full story HERE

His comments were gracious and honest, and they reflect the feelings of a lot of musicians that would prefer accolades from their peers more than from some monolithic institution.