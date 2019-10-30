Bruford On Rock Hall Induction

"It was a lovely acknowledgement"

October 30, 2019
Bill Louis
L-R: 2017 Inductees Steve Howe, Alan White, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman, Jon Anderson and Trevor Rabin of Yess attend the Press Room at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Apri;l 7, 2017.

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Music

Bill Bruford is in my top 1% of drummers all time. Playing drums for Yes and King Crimson doesn't leave you a lot of time for posing or riding rollercoasters. That's why  when he was talking about the induction of Yes to the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame I was inclined to read all about it. Now you can too.

Full story HERE

His comments were gracious and honest, and they reflect the feelings of a lot of musicians that would prefer accolades from their peers more than from some monolithic institution.

Tags: 
Yes
king crimson
bill bruford
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
14 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes