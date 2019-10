When in Winslow, Az., stand on the corner, everybody does. At least since they put up the streetcorner attraction featuring a statue of the guy from the Eagles classic "Take it Easy", who's standing on the corner with a guitar in hand. A few feet away is the statue of a young Glenn Frey, who wrote the famous verse even though Jackson Browne wrote the bulk of the song. No statue for you Jackson.

