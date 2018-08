If you're playing at Fenway Park Peter Wolf is bound to drop by. But Joe Elliott?? Billy Joel played the famous ballfield on Thursday night, and was joined by the lead singers of Bostons' own J. Geils band and Britainns' Def Leppard, who were playing the same venue the following day..

See Joe Elliott below

Video of Billy Joel With Joe Elliot - Pour Some Sugar On Me - Fenway Park, Boston 8-10-2018

See Peter Wolf below