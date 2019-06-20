KISS Featured In New Biopic

A new biopic twist, the story of a record label owner. Neil Bogart was a much loved character, and was the guy that signed KISS to their first record contract with his label, Casablanca. It will be interesting to see how "Spinning Gold" covers the early years of KISS. when they didn't sell many records, but was known or their live performances. The label was heavy into the disco scene too, which will provide an interesting contrast of musical styles.

KISS Alive saved the record label from going under and taking KISS with it. Bogart bet the ranch that people would buy a multi-disc set of highlights of the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. They didn't.