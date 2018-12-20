A Grammy For Sabbath

The Grammy Awards avoid hard rockers by nature, but they feel a need to acknowledge bands that have been around forever. Hence Black Sabbath gets a Lifetime Achievement award at this years ceremony.

Sabbath actually has won 2 "Metal" Grammy Awards, one in 2000 for a live version of "Iron Man", the other in 2014 for "God is Dead?" The "Metal" category was added in 1989, long after their strongest albums were released. The 1989 award was won by Jethro Tull, which tells you more about the Grammys than it does Tull.