Black Sabbath's Vinyl Box Set

9 LP set focuses on the Ozzy era

July 19, 2019
Bill Louis

Frazer Harrison / Staff

Music

A limited edition 9 LP box full of vinyl Sabbath is coming. September 6th is the release date for The Vinyl Collection 1970-78 puts the focus on what many feel was by far the best incarnation of the legendary band, the Ozzy Osbourne era.

I wonder if they will have all the discs pressed on black vinyl. Just kidding, back when vinyl was the state of the art just about every non-collectable album was black.

Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne