Black Sabbath's Vinyl Box Set

A limited edition 9 LP box full of vinyl Sabbath is coming. September 6th is the release date for The Vinyl Collection 1970-78 puts the focus on what many feel was by far the best incarnation of the legendary band, the Ozzy Osbourne era.

. @Rhino_Records’s new collection of 180-gram LPs of the original 8 studio albums, along with a new mono singles collection & reproductions of the original tour books from this era.



Available Sept 6 for $249.98 limited, numbered edition of 3,000 copieshttps://t.co/IaULXlPqIt — BlackSabbath (@BlackSabbath) July 19, 2019

I wonder if they will have all the discs pressed on black vinyl. Just kidding, back when vinyl was the state of the art just about every non-collectable album was black.