Seger's Last North American Show

I thought it would've been in Detroit, but Bob Seger performed his final North American concert Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Thanks Bob for a lifetime of great music and high energy shows.

Video of Bob Seger Final performance of Turn The Page Wells Fargo Arena Philadelphia 11/1/19

Video of Bob Seger Final performance Bow Wells Fargo Arena Philadelphia 11/1/19

Bob Seger in Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 1, 2019 - Setlist

1. "Simplicity"

2. "Still the Same"

3. "The Fire Down Below"

4. "Mainstreet"

5. "Old Time Rock & Roll"

6. "The Fire Inside"

7. "Shame on the Moon"

8. "Roll Me Away"

9. "Come to Poppa"

10. "Her Strut"

11. "Like a Rock"

12. "You'll Accomp'ny Me"

13. "We've Got Tonight"

14. "Travelin' Man"

15. "Beautiful Loser"

16. "Sunspot Baby"

17. "Turn the Page"

18. "Forever Young"

19. "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man"

Encore

20. "Against the Wind"

21. "Hollywood Nights"

22. "The Famous Final Scene"

23. "Night Moves"

24. "Rock and Roll Never Forgets"

More videos and interview HERE

Of course you never say never in cases like this, but if memories of Bob, standing in a fierce rainstorm on stage at the 1976 Mosquito Dam Jam at Trumbull County fairgrounds kicking out an intense set just as if it was a sunny day, are all that's left. That'll be enough to sustain me.