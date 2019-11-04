Seger's Last North American Show

He "Turned The Page" In Philly

November 4, 2019
Bill Louis
Bob Seger performs

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

I thought it would've been in Detroit, but Bob Seger performed his final North American concert Friday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. Thanks Bob for a lifetime of great music and high energy shows.

Bob Seger in Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 1, 2019 - Setlist

1. "Simplicity"
2. "Still the Same"
3. "The Fire Down Below"
4. "Mainstreet"
5. "Old Time Rock & Roll"
6. "The Fire Inside"
7. "Shame on the Moon"
8. "Roll Me Away"
9. "Come to Poppa"
10. "Her Strut"
11. "Like a Rock"
12. "You'll Accomp'ny Me"
13. "We've Got Tonight"
14. "Travelin' Man"
15. "Beautiful Loser"
16. "Sunspot Baby"
17. "Turn the Page"
18. "Forever Young"
19. "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man"

Encore
20. "Against the Wind"
21. "Hollywood Nights"
22. "The Famous Final Scene"
23. "Night Moves"
24. "Rock and Roll Never Forgets"

More videos and interview HERE

Of course you never say never in cases like this, but if memories of Bob, standing in a fierce rainstorm on stage at the 1976  Mosquito Dam Jam at Trumbull County fairgrounds kicking out an intense set just as if it was a sunny day, are all that's left. That'll be enough to sustain me.

