Radical Tries To Arrest Mellencamp

Reortedly breaks into his house over political dispute

February 8, 2019
Bill Louis

If you don't agree with someones' politics break into their house and arrest them. That appears to be the story behind the break in at John Mellencamp's Indiana house. Robert Carter reportedly broke down the front gate with the intention to arrest Mellencamp for his political views. Mellencamp was at his New York apartment and was unharmed. Carter was arrested earlier in the week on weapons charges.

Full story HERE 

"Ain't that America"? At least in 2019 it is.

