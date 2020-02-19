Wanna Buy Bret's Tour Bus?

Price: $170K, groupies not included

February 19, 2020
Bill Louis
If only the walls could talk, then Bret Michaels might get $200K! As it is, he's only looking for $170K for his gold and oak adorned tour bus. He just has to get rid of it so he can get a new one in time for Poison's big summer tour.

It's sold as is, no warranty and you might want to think about putting in a new mattress.

