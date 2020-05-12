Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Officially Moved To Cleveland

May 12, 2020
Bill Louis
Welcome To Cleveland Coach! Now just win, baby.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was stuck in Minnesota, because of restrictions with the coronavirus crisis. But 11 hours, and a few tanks of gas later, he is in town.

If he's looking for a housewarming gift, let me suggest about ten years of playoff-caliber football.

How it all plays out will be fascinating, and it will all be right here on your rockin' home for Cleveland Browns football, 98 Five 'NCX, Cleveland's Classic Rock.

