Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Has Officially Moved To Cleveland

Welcome To Cleveland Coach! Now just win, baby.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was stuck in Minnesota, because of restrictions with the coronavirus crisis. But 11 hours, and a few tanks of gas later, he is in town.

If he's looking for a housewarming gift, let me suggest about ten years of playoff-caliber football.

