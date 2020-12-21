Browns On The Threshold Of The Playoffs

Last playoff game 2002, Jets next opponent

December 21, 2020
Bill Louis
chubb

Al Bello / Staff

Categories: 
Local

The Giants played less that gigantic and the Browns primetime performance is just what they needed to put them in control of their own destiny in this playoff push. A comfortable 20 - 6 win and Baker Mayfield playing his best ball make this weeks game against the Jets a must see, luckily it's back to a 1pm Sunday game so we can catch up on some sleep lost in the back to back prime time affairs.

Pictures HERE

I would like to see the Browns run it down the Jets throats. With the passing game clicking it's important to keep their most unique weapon, the Chubb-Hunt Monster, tested and ready.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
NFL
New York Giants

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Harrison Bryant WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Harrison Bryant WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes