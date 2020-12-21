Browns On The Threshold Of The Playoffs

The Giants played less that gigantic and the Browns primetime performance is just what they needed to put them in control of their own destiny in this playoff push. A comfortable 20 - 6 win and Baker Mayfield playing his best ball make this weeks game against the Jets a must see, luckily it's back to a 1pm Sunday game so we can catch up on some sleep lost in the back to back prime time affairs.

Pictures HERE

I would like to see the Browns run it down the Jets throats. With the passing game clicking it's important to keep their most unique weapon, the Chubb-Hunt Monster, tested and ready.