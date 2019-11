Jimi Hendrix defined the 60's, and ended it with 4 memorable shows at the Fillmore East. Highlights of those shows, the first for The Band Of Gypsys, will be in box set form in "Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore Concerts" coming November 22nd.

Video of Jimi Hendrix - Band of Gypsys: Machine Gun

Buddy has been gone for 11 years now which makes this unreleased interview even more insightful.