Smoke From A Distant Fire

I thought that I knew fog, having been in one all my life, but the recent foggy mornings have an additional ingredient, smoke from the wildfires raging across California according to the National Weather Service! With the fires still burning, this could take a while to clear up.

Full story HERE

If you're wondering, the title of this blog was "borrowed" from the song of the same name, a hit in 1977 from the Sanford Townsend Band.