Santana Remembers His 1st Time

Fleetwood Mac did it first, Santana did it best. Black Magic Woman was written by Peter Green, but when Greg Rolie brought the song to Carlos Santana he changed it to fit his style. If you were at a sound check in a Fresno, California parking lot th en you heard how it turned out.

Too bad Peter Green didn't accept the credit for his work. When a messenger delivered a royalty check, Green chased him off his porch with a shotgun.