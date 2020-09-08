Children Raise Money For Fallen Officers

Something wonderful happened last weekend on Vandalia Avenue in Cleveland, Gideon and his brother Josiah Trank wanted to help the family of Detective James Skernivitz who was murdered in the line of duty last week, and of Officer Nick Sabo who took his own life hours later. People poured into the yard of the 6 and 8 year olds with donations, which far exceeded the expectations of these little heroes.

See the kids and the story HERE

The odd looking man at the 1:25 mark seems to be trying to impart some words of wisdom to the kids, but obviously their parents have been doing that since birth. Full disclosure: that was me, and I did accept a bottle of water for my donation. It was the sweetest bottle of water that I ever had!