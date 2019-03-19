McVie: Lindsey Had To Go

Either there was no Lindsey Buckingham or no Fleetwwood Mac.That became obvious as the relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks took a turn for the worse accrording to Christine McVie. Even though she just completed an album and tour with Buckingham, McVie knew that the band wouldn't survive the drama that the Buckingham & Nicks presence produced.

Full story HERE

I'm sure it wasn't even close, with their Manager Irving Azoff fully aware that a Fleetwood Mac without him could still sell a lot more tickets than one without her, the ecomonics involved made the decision for the band.