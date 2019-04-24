Classic Rock In Avengers:Endgame

It wouldn't be a blockbuster movie without some classics, and Avengers: Endgame is no exception. They included one of my favorites from Traffic and a lesser known Steppenwolf song. Then they really did some digging to unearth one from the Kinks, and even went with a new song from the Rolling Stones.

When you hear someone say Avengers, and you think John Steed and the delectable Emma Peel, then you're probably about my age.