Dave Grohl went face to beak with Big Bird in a duet that kicks off the 50th season of Sesame Street. The Foo Fighters front man has performed with a Muppet before, taking part of a drum battle with Animal.

Video of Sesame Street: Here We Go Song with Dave Grohl

The rest of the article features some other great collaborations with musicians and Muppets. Miss Piggy seems to have gotten around quite a bit in her younger days! Do puppets age?