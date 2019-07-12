David Barbie????

A David Bowie Barbie!! Really??? Mattel wins the award for the most bizarre way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk. They took the "Ziggy Stardust" character and made a Barbie doll out of it.

Musician ⚡️Artist ⚡Icon ⚡️Introducing #Barbie as #DavidBowie --‍--, the pioneer of sound and vision whose music continues to show the world how to reach for the stars!



Shop now: https://t.co/QDpwbJqoI6. pic.twitter.com/NRNYIGhcXu — Barbie (@Barbie) July 11, 2019

Can't really tell from this angle if the doll actually has a "god given ass" like they say in the song.