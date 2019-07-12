David Barbie????

Interesting way to commemorate moon walk

July 12, 2019
Bill Louis

Express / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

A David Bowie Barbie!! Really??? Mattel wins the award for the most bizarre way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk. They took the "Ziggy Stardust" character and made a Barbie doll out of it. 

Full story and pictures HERE

Can't really tell from this angle if the doll actually has a "god given ass" like they say in the song.

Tags: 
David Bowie
Ziggy Stardust
bowie barbie
mattel