Space Oddity Turns 50

Space Oddity was released 9 days before man walked on the moon. The 50th anniversary of the release of David Bowie's landmark single is being celebrated with the release of a box set which includes remixed versions of the song along with a poster, photo, and factsheet. It will be in stores July 12th.

Bowie wrote the song after seeing "2001: A Space Odyssey" with his girl friend Hermione.The song he wrote when they broke up is also a hightlight of the Space Oddity album.