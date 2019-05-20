Byrne "Heads" To Broadway

"The title is not ironic" says David Byrne as his American Utopia show heads to Broadway. Combining his new album with some classic Talking Heads songs has proved to be a winning combination for Byrne of the concert stage. He has made some tweaks to the existing show to make it fresh and Broadway ready.

A letter from David Byrne HERE

He characterizes the tweaks as "adding extra elements and nuance", and I can't think of another artist that can bring more nuance than him.