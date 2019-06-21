Gilmour's Guitars = $21 Mil

Legendary guitars sold for record prices, as Pink Floyd's David Gilmour auctioned off 127 axes which raised over $21 million dollars for charity. The "Black Strat" that was ued on every Floyd album from "Dark Side Of The Moon" through "The Final Cut" fetched $4 million from Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay, which is the highest price ever paid for a guitar accord to Christie's Auctioneers.

The legendary Black Strat achieves $3,975,000, establishing a new #WorldAuctionRecord for any guitar sold at auction #GilmourGuitars https://t.co/pVR93GBhFz pic.twitter.com/Hs0He9TMIn — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

A couple years back Gilmour did the same thing with a number of classic cars that he owned. When he downsizes certain charities upsize their budgets significantly.