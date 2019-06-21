Gilmour's Guitars = $21 Mil

Record breaking sum raised for charity

June 21, 2019
Bill Louis

Matthew Eisman / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

Legendary guitars sold for record prices, as Pink Floyd's David Gilmour auctioned off 127 axes which raised over $21 million dollars for charity. The "Black Strat" that was ued on every Floyd album from "Dark Side Of The Moon" through "The Final Cut" fetched  $4 million from Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay, which is the highest price ever paid for a guitar accord to Christie's Auctioneers. 

More prices and guitars HERE

A couple years back Gilmour did the same thing with a number of classic cars that he owned. When he downsizes certain charities upsize their budgets significantly.

Tags: 
David Gilmour
Pink Floyd
gilmour guitar auction