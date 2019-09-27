Dee's Not Gonna Take Superbowl Halftime Acts

Wonders why hard rock acts aren't chosen

September 27, 2019
Bill Louis
Dee Snider

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lisa Lampanelli)

Categories: 
Music

Nothing against the ladies but I wanna rock, so says Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider in regards to the NFL choosing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform the halftime show at the upcoming Superbowl. 

Full story HERE

He makes a good point about hard rock being heard at stadiums everywhere, except at halftime at the Superbowl.

Tags: 
dee snider
Twisted Sister
superbowl halftime

Recent Podcast Audio
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes