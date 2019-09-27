Dee's Not Gonna Take Superbowl Halftime Acts

Nothing against the ladies but I wanna rock, so says Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider in regards to the NFL choosing Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform the halftime show at the upcoming Superbowl.

WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year's @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don't shake our ass enough!! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) September 26, 2019

Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal: Enter Sandman, Cum On Feel the Noise, Thunder, Crazy Train, We're Not Gonna Take It, We Are the Champions, Final Countdown, I Wanna Rock, We Will Rock You, Welcome to Jungle. NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show! — Dee Snider (@deesnider) February 6, 2019

My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl! And I don’t think I’m popular enough for that slot. But @Metallica... — Dee Snider (@deesnider) September 27, 2019

He makes a good point about hard rock being heard at stadiums everywhere, except at halftime at the Superbowl.