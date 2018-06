If you have $265 to blow on a pair of sneakers, Def Leppard has the shoes for you. The band, in conjunction with the Canadian shoe company Six Hundred Four, have made 4 styles available. Choose from the Pyromania, Hysteria, & On Through The Night models,or the standard Def Leppard logo model.

See them HERE

You almost have to be a rock star to afford these things in the first place.