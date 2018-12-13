Def Leppard: Hallbound & Happy

Def Leppard posted a video on Twitter thanking fans for their fan votes which led to their inclusion into the Class Of 2019 of the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum. A nice touch by the boys in thanking the fans for making it happen for them.

It’s official, we are 2019 @rockhall Inductees. THANK YOU to all of our fans & the Rock Hall committee! What a way to wrap up an incredible year. #RockHall2019 #DefLeppard pic.twitter.com/zLd1JRHv6U — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) December 13, 2018

Read more HERE

Now fans have one last question. Why did it take 13 years of eligibility to even make it to the ballot for the first time this year?