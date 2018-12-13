Def Leppard: Hallbound & Happy

"It is a nice badge of honor"

December 13, 2018
Bill Louis

Music

Def Leppard posted a video on Twitter thanking fans for their fan votes which led to their inclusion into the Class Of 2019 of the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum. A nice touch by the boys in thanking the fans for making it happen for them.

Now fans have one last question. Why did it take 13 years of eligibility to even make it to the ballot for the first time this year?

Def Leppard
2019 rock hall inductees