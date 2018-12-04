Def Leppard Leads Rock Hall Fan Vote

Def Leppard is ahead with 5 days to go in the fan voting for the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Stevie Nicks holds a slimmer lead over Todd Rundgren for 2nd place. The top 2 vote getters receive votes in the actual voting.

The two votes from fans get added to the 500+ from the voting panel, so this does't mean they'll be inducted, but I would be surprised if Def Leppard didn't make it.