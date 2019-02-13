Def Leppard: Back To Vegas

First, The Rock Hall, then Sin City. That's the plan for Def Leppard in 2019, as they start things off with their induction to the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum March 29th in New York. Later in the summer it's off to Las Vegas for a 12 date residency, the first time in 6 years that they've done the multiple show format at the same venue.

Get ready to rock! Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency! We're taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 12 explosive nights August 14 - September 7. Visit https://t.co/ZYjhEkG1YT for all dates and info. pic.twitter.com/l5UFzdXkNx — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) February 13, 2019

The Rock Hall and Vegas things are nice, but having a cheese named after one of your songs is an honor that surely proves that they have made it to the top.