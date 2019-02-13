Def Leppard: Back To Vegas

Second residency for Rock Hall inductees

February 13, 2019
Bill Louis

© Press Association

Categories: 
Music

First, The Rock Hall, then Sin City. That's the plan for Def Leppard in 2019, as they start things off with their induction to the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum March 29th in New York. Later in the summer it's off to Las Vegas for a 12 date residency, the first time in 6 years that they've done the multiple show format at the same venue. 

Full info HERE

The Rock Hall and Vegas things are nice, but having a cheese named after one of your songs is an honor that surely proves that they have made it to the top.

Tags: 
Def Leppard