Def Leppard: Back To Vegas
Second residency for Rock Hall inductees
First, The Rock Hall, then Sin City. That's the plan for Def Leppard in 2019, as they start things off with their induction to the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum March 29th in New York. Later in the summer it's off to Las Vegas for a 12 date residency, the first time in 6 years that they've done the multiple show format at the same venue.
Get ready to rock! Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency! We're taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 12 explosive nights August 14 - September 7. Visit https://t.co/ZYjhEkG1YT for all dates and info. pic.twitter.com/l5UFzdXkNx— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) February 13, 2019
Full info HERE
The Rock Hall and Vegas things are nice, but having a cheese named after one of your songs is an honor that surely proves that they have made it to the top.