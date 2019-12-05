Joe Elliott: 80's Bands Rocked, Not Mocked

Don't mock 80's rock, so says Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. That message is likely to go over very well with Poison, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett, the bands that will be joininng Def Leppard for a summer stadium tour. They'll be heading to Pittsburgh next summer. Ticket info for that show can be found here.

The fact that these bands are playing stadiums tells you all you need to know about the staying power of the music from that decade.

