Joe Elliott's Favorite "Spider"

Joe Elliott took did a song from Mick Ronson's "Play Don't Worry" lp as a tribute to the late musician. Footage from the new documentary "Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story" mixes with Joe's vocals as a stunning tribute to a man that made significant contributions to some of the greatest albums that established Bowie as an international superstar. "This Is For You" was an interesting song to choose, and Elliott gave it a heartfelt cover. Ronson is well known here for his guitar lead on Ian Hunter's "Cleveland Rocks".

Video of &quot;This Is For You&quot; MICK RONSON Tribute By JOE ELLIOTT