Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh: His "Very Dark" Covid Battle

It took him 18 days to whip Covid, but for Akron native and Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh it was pure hell. Starting with a 103 degree fever, and ending with his mind playing tricks on him while he was in the hospital on a ventilator, he knows just how serious the virus can be.

Full story HERE

Doing the right things to avoid what Mark went through doesn't seem so big of a deal after reading that horror story.