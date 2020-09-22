Dick Goddard Day In Akron?

City Council declares 2/24/21 as his day

September 22, 2020
Bill Louis
Dick Goddard at the 5th Annual Dick Goddard Telethon at the Cleveland APL

Dan Sandy

Categories: 
Local

He was born in Akron and grew up in Green, before it was even called Green. So, having a day to honor the legendary Cleveland weatherman and animal lover makes perfect sense. February 24th of next year is the day they've set aside to pay tribute to the much loved icon.

Full story HERE

Goddard grew up in Greensburg, which was one of a few small communities that eventually were combined to become the city of Green.

Tags: 
dick goddard
akron ohio

