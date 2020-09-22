Dick Goddard Day In Akron?
City Council declares 2/24/21 as his day
September 22, 2020
He was born in Akron and grew up in Green, before it was even called Green. So, having a day to honor the legendary Cleveland weatherman and animal lover makes perfect sense. February 24th of next year is the day they've set aside to pay tribute to the much loved icon.
Goddard grew up in Greensburg, which was one of a few small communities that eventually were combined to become the city of Green.