Last Flick For Mick?

Mick has made his final film, The Burnt Orange Heresy, according to the director of the movie, Giuseppe Capotondi. He said that the word was out that Jagger was searching for a final role to play. Mick plays the villian, a role that certain bandmates probably feel wouldn't take too much acting.

Full story HERE

Mick's nemesis in the film is Donald Sutherland. Jagger has made a handful of movies in the last 50+ years, while I can only think of a handful of movies that Sutherland HASN'T been in!