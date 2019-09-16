Last Flick For Mick?

Director head Jagger wanted to do one last movie

September 16, 2019
Bill Louis
Mick Jagger walks the red carpet ahead of the "The Burnt Orange Heresy" during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Mick has made his final film, The Burnt Orange Heresy, according to the director of the movie, Giuseppe Capotondi. He said that the word was out that Jagger was searching for a final role to play. Mick plays the villian, a role that certain bandmates probably feel wouldn't take too much acting.

Full story HERE

Mick's nemesis in the film is Donald Sutherland. Jagger has made a handful of movies in the last 50+ years, while I can only think of a handful of movies that Sutherland HASN'T been in!

Tags: 
Mick Jagger
burnt orange heresy
Rolling Stones

