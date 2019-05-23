"Everyone Stares" Back In View
Police documentary on Blu-ray for first time
May 23, 2019
Before biopics there were documentaries, though few were told from the artists perspective as well as "Everyone Stares", Stewart Copeland's movie of the early days of the Police from 1978 - 1982. Those were the crazy days for the band, and Copeland captured the excitement on countless 8 mm reels of film.
Full story HERE
It was originally released in 2006 but kind of got lost in the hoopla surrounding the band's reunion the following year.