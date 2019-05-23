"Everyone Stares" Back In View

Before biopics there were documentaries, though few were told from the artists perspective as well as "Everyone Stares", Stewart Copeland's movie of the early days of the Police from 1978 - 1982. Those were the crazy days for the band, and Copeland captured the excitement on countless 8 mm reels of film.

Video of The Police - Everyone Stares (Trailer)

Full story HERE

It was originally released in 2006 but kind of got lost in the hoopla surrounding the band's reunion the following year.