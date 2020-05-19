Donate To The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

As Cleveland begins to re-open, there are still plenty of northeast Ohioans in need.

That's why we've teamed up with the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, deploying resources to non-profit organizations and serving on the front lines of the pandemic in our region. All together, the Fund is a partnership of more than 73 public and private organizations and more than 2,100 individual donations.

You can give now at clevelandfoundation.org/ResponseFund.

Here is your chance to make a difference, and another way to help Cleveland #StayConnected.