"The Doors" Movie Ends Differently

Before biopics took over there was "The Doors". The 1991 film is being re-released in 4K BluRay with some changes made by the films' original director, Oliver Stone. He even tinkered with the ending. Now Stone feels the ending is "more powerful".

Watch The Doors: The Final Cut trailer below:

Video of The Doors: The Final Cut - Trailer

If they really want to sell some copies of this thing they should change the ending into one of the conspiracy theories about Jim Morrison still being alive. I mean, after all, the guy in charge here is Oliver Stone, who's not exactly someone who's shy about advancing that kind of thing.