The Doors Wanted Paul Rodgers To Replace Jim Morrison
They Travelled To England, Couldn't Find Him
June 25, 2018
Paul Rodgers recently found out that The Doors went to England to offer him the lead vocal job after the death of Jim Morrison. Paul was out in the countryside writing songs that would form the first Bad Company album. That worked out pretty well too.
Full info HERE
Paul said that he was "gobsmacked" when he found out, meaning he was blown away. Now there's a word that's uniquely English.