Eagles Hotel California Tour Adds Dates
Tour "checks in" February 7th in Atlanta
"You can never leave" is a line from the song that gives the upcoming "Hotel California" tour its' name. It's also how the band may feel at the end of what is certain to be an epic length tour. New dates have been added, and a quick glance confirms that it will last a long time, with less rest between shows than they usually enjoy. Many more dates are expected to be added.
Eagles, 'Hotel California' Tour (new dates in bold)
Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 11 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 14 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 15 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 18 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 6 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 7 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 17 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 26 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 3 -- St. Paul @ Xcel Energy Center
April 4 -- St. Paul @ Xcel Energy Center
April 11 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 12 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 17 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
April 18 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
April 24 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Figure this tour to last a couple of years at minimun, then some time off, then a bigger farewell tour to "kiss it goodbye".