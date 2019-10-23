Eagles Hotel California Tour Adds Dates

"You can never leave" is a line from the song that gives the upcoming "Hotel California" tour its' name. It's also how the band may feel at the end of what is certain to be an epic length tour. New dates have been added, and a quick glance confirms that it will last a long time, with less rest between shows than they usually enjoy. Many more dates are expected to be added.

Eagles, 'Hotel California' Tour (new dates in bold)

Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 11 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 14 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 15 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 18 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 6 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 7 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 17 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 26 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 28 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 3 -- St. Paul @ Xcel Energy Center

April 4 -- St. Paul @ Xcel Energy Center

April 11 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 12 -- San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 17 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 18 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 24 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Figure this tour to last a couple of years at minimun, then some time off, then a bigger farewell tour to "kiss it goodbye".