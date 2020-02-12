Eagles "Hotel California Tour" Setlist

The "Hotel California" album plus 19 other songs, that's what the Eagles have in store for those attending their current tour. The tour kicked off last week in Atlanta and will go global.

February 7th at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Hotel California

Hotel California

New Kid in Town

Life in the Fast Lane

Wasted Time

Wasted Time (Reprise)

Victim of Love

Pretty Maids All in a Row

Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)

The Last Resort

Set 2:

Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Take It to the Limit

Tequila Sunrise

Witchy Woman

In the City (Joe Walsh song)

I Can't Tell You Why

Lyin' Eyes

Best of My Love

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Love Will Keep Us Alive

Walk Away (James Gang cover)

Those Shoes

Life's Been Good (Joe Walsh song)

The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)

Funk #49 (James Gang cover)

Already Gone

Heartache Tonight

Encore:

Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)

Desperado

The Long Run

Hotel California (Reprise)

It's sad that they couldn't have done this tour when Glenn Frey was still alive and Don Felder was still part of the band.