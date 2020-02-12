Eagles "Hotel California Tour" Setlist
Lots more than just the featured album
February 12, 2020
The "Hotel California" album plus 19 other songs, that's what the Eagles have in store for those attending their current tour. The tour kicked off last week in Atlanta and will go global.
February 7th at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Hotel California
- Hotel California
- New Kid in Town
- Life in the Fast Lane
- Wasted Time
- Wasted Time (Reprise)
- Victim of Love
- Pretty Maids All in a Row
- Try and Love Again (Vince Gill on lead vocals)
- The Last Resort
Set 2:
- Seven Bridges Road (Steve Young cover)
- Take It Easy
- One of These Nights
- Take It to the Limit
- Tequila Sunrise
- Witchy Woman
- In the City (Joe Walsh song)
- I Can't Tell You Why
- Lyin' Eyes
- Best of My Love
- Peaceful Easy Feeling
- Love Will Keep Us Alive
- Walk Away (James Gang cover)
- Those Shoes
- Life's Been Good (Joe Walsh song)
- The Boys of Summer (Don Henley song)
- Funk #49 (James Gang cover)
- Already Gone
- Heartache Tonight
Encore:
- Rocky Mountain Way (Joe Walsh song)
- Desperado
- The Long Run
- Hotel California (Reprise)
It's sad that they couldn't have done this tour when Glenn Frey was still alive and Don Felder was still part of the band.