Every Hotel California Song Has A Story

In depth analysis of the classic album

November 1, 2019
Bill Louis
Hotel California

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Everything you ever wanted to know about "Hotel California", arguably the best album from the Eagles, can be found at the link below. Make sure you have some time to spend on this because it is highly detailed.

Get the full rundown HERE

43 years later this classic album remains a great listen all the way through. It also is the catalyst for the upcoming tour that should rake in a couple of hundred million dollars.

