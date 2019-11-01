Every Hotel California Song Has A Story
In depth analysis of the classic album
November 1, 2019
Everything you ever wanted to know about "Hotel California", arguably the best album from the Eagles, can be found at the link below. Make sure you have some time to spend on this because it is highly detailed.
Get the full rundown HERE
43 years later this classic album remains a great listen all the way through. It also is the catalyst for the upcoming tour that should rake in a couple of hundred million dollars.
