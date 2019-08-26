Eddie Money Has Stage 4 Cancer

Things are getting worse for Eddie Money, as he announced that he has stage 4 cancer of the esophagus. It has also spread to other organs, making the disease even more serious. This is the latest in a year filled with health problems. The Moneyman chooses to try to enjoy whatever time he has left.

I've talked to many people since my battle with prostate cancer began, and many Stage 4 survivors are out there. Hopefully Eddie can count himself among those people.Our prayers are with him as he prepares to wage a tough battle.

