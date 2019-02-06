Money Wins In Court

Eddie fired his longtime drummer who sued, but Money was within his rights to fire him according to a recent court decision. Glenn Symmonds backed up Eddie since 1974, but he claimed that he was fired because of age and health reasons. His wrongful termination lawsuit was dismissed, but other troubling allegations against Money still remain.

The bottom line is that Eddie wanted his son to replace Symmonds on drums and he was within his rights to make that move. Any inappropriate moves he allegedly made on Symmonds' fiancee will be the subject of future court appearances.