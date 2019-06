Jeff Lynne never sang "Bruce", others aren't so sure. The ELO classic "Don't Bring Me Down" had a gap in the lyrics, and according to Lynne it was then that he made up a word to improve the flow of the song, but he insists the word wasn't "Bruce".

Funny how different people remember these stories in different ways. That's why it's called "folklore" and not "factlore".